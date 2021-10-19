Security firm's staff poor despite 13% stake
The company said it has not been making enough profits to pay dividends to staff
Employees of a multi-national private security firm say they have been taken for a ride in a BEE scheme that promised them dividends but has instead left them in despair 16 years later.
The employees of Group 4 Secure Solutions (G4S) said they had also been led down by the regulatory authority set up to investigate allegations of fronting, which has dragged its feet in probing the matter for three years...
