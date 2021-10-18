Natasha Mooko's magic hands behind three Miss SA winners' beautiful looks

The 23-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, is the youngest makeup artist on the team and is responsible for the makeup looks of the past three winners: Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida and the newly crowned Lalela Mswane...