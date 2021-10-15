Cele 'concerned' about high calibre weapons seen in Gqeberha violence

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele has expressed concern about people seen carrying high calibre weapons during the violence that took place in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

He said the Eastern Cape police would continue to use all available resources at their disposal to track down and bring to book the arsonists responsible for the “wanton destruction of property”.

This after violence broke out in Korsten, stemming from a motor vehicle accident between a taxi and a sedan believed to belong to a local businessman.

Investigations show the incident led to the torching of several vehicles and property.

“We have gun laws in this country and we abide by them. The law is clear that you cannot carry and brandish a firearm in public — we are not at war - if you do so, you are breaking the law. I’m encouraged that police continue to seek the licences of these weapons and subject them to ballistic testing to see if they have been used in the commission of any crime,” Cele said.

He and deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale, deputy national commissioner responsible for policing, Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola, and senior management of the SA Police Service visited the area on Thursday.