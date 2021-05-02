Police dog rumbles Western Cape weapons stash hidden in leaves

“Utilising the unit’s explosives dog the members followed tracks leading to a dry river bank,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it.”

Under the pile of leaves were three hunting rifles, 15 rounds of ammunition, a tag light and a laptop

The search for the suspects continues as detectives investigate a burglary and theft case.

K-9 units are playing in increasingly important role in crime-fighting in the province.

A new K-9 unit with six dogs was established on the West Coast in October to help combat narcotics, explosives and firearms trafficking.

It was the region's first dedicated K-9 unit

Along with sniffing out contraband, the SAPS dogs are also trained to assist in anti-poaching operations.

TimesLIVE