Mpumalanga businessman and employee nabbed for possession of illegal explosives

A Mpumalanga businessman and his employee have been arrested for possession of illegal explosives and firearms.

The men aged 32 and 45 were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday.

“The Hawks team acted on information about the suspect who was in possession of illegal explosives and firearms. An operation was conducted at one of the workshops/ scrapyards in Hazyview,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

The Hawks found illegal hunting rifles, a 9mm pistol, rifle barrels, handgun ammunition, home-made silencers and improvised active home-made explosive devices at the business premises.

“The firearms and explosives were seized for further investigation by experts from Explosive Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre who were called for assistance upon uncovering the weapons,” Sekgotodi said.

The businessman and employee will appear at the White River magistrate’s court on Friday.

