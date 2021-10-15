We are what we think we are, so think carefully

Life is like a coin. Pleasure and pain are the two sides. Only one side is visible at a time but the other side is waiting for its turn. Do not get upset with people and situations because both are powerless without your reaction.

One of the best lessons you can learn in life is to master how to remain calm. Choose, every day, to forgive yourself. After all, you are human, flawed, and most importantly, worthy of love. There's nothing that can harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts.

We are what we think, and all that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world. All experiences are preceded by mind, having mind as their master, created by mind. A disciplined mind always brings happiness.

We are shaped by our thoughts. And we are what we think we are. When you can't control what is happening, try to control the way you react to what is happening. Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.

Never respond to rudeness. When people are rude to you, they reveal who they are, and not who you are. Do not take it personally. Just remain silent.

One day, you will look back and realise that you worried too much about things that don't really matter. Make it a daily practice to only talk with people who make you see the world with a clear lens.

Also, don't educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy, so when they grow up, they will know the value of things, not the price.

You must know the truth, say nothing to hurt others, control your thoughts, free your mind of evil, work for the good of others, and respect life. The best revenge for those who hurt you is to show that they're no longer the reason behind your smile and tears.

Let go of the things that hurt you, but never forget what they taught you.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State