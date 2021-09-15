Cops' surprise search at schools unearths loads of dagga, weapons

Police in Ekurhuleni have raised concerns at the drug abuse and the carrying of illegal and dangerous weapons in Daveyton schools in their efforts to make schools safer.



This was after a surprise search operation by the Daveyton SAPS, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan social workers, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) ,the Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Monday at Mabuya Secondary School and the Daveyton Skills School for children with mild learning disabilities...