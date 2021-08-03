Child dies, others hurt as driver with weapons flees police in Joburg CBD

Police arrested a man and confiscated four firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, after a high- speed chase which resulted in the death of a child.

The child was hit by the fleeing suspect in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

When police tried to stop the suspect, who was driving a Volvo in Hillbrow, the 32-year-old man sped away, which led to a chase up to the corners of Polly and Pritchard streets where the man lost control and drove into a minibus.

“During the chase, three people were knocked by the suspect's car. One child died at the scene while the child’s mother was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

The suspect was arrested when he tried to run away.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police found four unlicensed firearms, including an AK-47 and ammunition. It was established that the vehicle was hijacked in Ekurhuleni this month,” Makhubele said. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistics testing to determine whether they were used during other serious or violent crimes.

“These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that the criminals cannot do as they wish in our province. We will continue to squeeze the space for the criminals,” acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni said.

TimesLIVE