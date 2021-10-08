Security guard who killed electricity protestor at Alex Mall granted R1,000 bail

Sithole’s family, friends and residents of River Park were not present at the courthouse.

Last week Thursday during Mkhonto’s brief appearance, the courtroom was packed with Sithole’s family and friends. Dozens of River Park residents also picketed outside the court demanding justice for Sithole. They sang and chanted songs while carrying placards, some of which read: “River Park flats wants Justice for Jobe” and “A soldier has fallen fighting for services at River Park flats”.

Sithole’s brother, Mzwenhlanhla, 25, has called for the guard to be given a life sentence for the killing.

“We want to see justice being served and the security guard getting a punishment he deserves. He should get a life sentence and rot in jail because we don’t know why he did what he did.

“Why did he shoot my brother? Those people were just protesting on the road and far away from the mall. Mduduzi was part of the protest and he was not pushing the gate of the mall or pushing the fence. He didn’t have any knife or dangerous weapons. Why was he shot?” asked a frustrated Mzwenhlanhla during Mkhonto's previous appearance.

Sithole was buried on Saturday at his birthplace of Pomeroy in KwaZulu-Natal.