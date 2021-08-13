Is paramilitary-type policing the endgame of chaos in SAPS?

Public outcry and conditions on the ground show urgent need for new professional police force

In the latest episode of the controversies within the top leadership of the SAPS, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal by SAPS national commissioner, Gen Khehla Sitole, to overturn the decision made by the high court that he, and both of his deputies, were found to be politically compromised, putting the interests of the ANC above those of the country.



Furthermore, the SCA judgment preceded the chaos of the looting and violence that swept across Gauteng and KZN in July, and that once again exposed, among other things, the perceived inability of the SAPS to adequately address public violence of this scale. ..