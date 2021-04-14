Activist died at police hands fighting for better services
Meqheleng worse off since Tatane's death 10 years
Major issues raised in the 29 service delivery grievances that the late Andries Tatane and other protesters handed to the Setsoto municipality 10 years ago have not been addressed as residents of Meqheleng township continue to be starved of better services.
Tuesday marked 10 years since Tatane of Ficksburg, Free State, was shot and killed by public order police outside Setsoto council offices. His murder, which was caught by SABC cameras, caused a lot of outrage as millions of TV viewers watched the topless man taking his last breath while lying on the ground as blood oozed from his torso...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.