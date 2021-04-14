Activist died at police hands fighting for better services

Meqheleng worse off since Tatane's death 10 years

Major issues raised in the 29 service delivery grievances that the late Andries Tatane and other protesters handed to the Setsoto municipality 10 years ago have not been addressed as residents of Meqheleng township continue to be starved of better services.



Tuesday marked 10 years since Tatane of Ficksburg, Free State, was shot and killed by public order police outside Setsoto council offices. His murder, which was caught by SABC cameras, caused a lot of outrage as millions of TV viewers watched the topless man taking his last breath while lying on the ground as blood oozed from his torso...