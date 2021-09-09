South Africa

July riots to blame for water cuts – City of Joburg

09 September 2021 - 10:31

Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane has blamed the water cuts that have been experienced in parts of the city on a number of factors, including the recent unrest in the province.

The city has experienced water shortages over the past three weeks which left residents frustrated as they had to find other sources or walk long distances to get supply...

