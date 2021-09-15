Gauteng water blues not to end soon

The areas most severely affected are South Hills, Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, parts of Oakdene and parts of Rosettenville Ext, and Klipfontein View in Midrand

Gauteng residents must brace for more water cuts over the next few years as rising demand for water continues to outstrip supply.



This is what several water experts had to say about the province's recent battle with prolonged water cuts due to a number of factors including pump station problems...