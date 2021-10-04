3 police officers accused in Nateniël Julies killing all plead not guilty

The three officers accused of murdering a 16-year-old teenager in August last year have all pleaded not guilty.

Cst Caylen Whiteboy and Sgt Scorpion Ndyalvane pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of illegal ammunition.

Sgt Forster Netshiongolo pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory to murder after the fact and defeating the ends of justice in the high court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in connection with the killing of Nateniël Julies.