Six more health department employees to be suspended over Digital Vibes scandal

Six more officials in the department of health will be suspended by the end of Thursday due to their alleged roles in the Digital Vibes scandal.

This was announced by health minister Dr Joe Phaahla at a media briefing in Pretoria on steps the department is taking following the release of the damning report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised should be publicly released on Wednesday.

Phaahla said 10 employees in the department had been implicated in wrongdoing.

Digital Vibes was run by Mkhize’s associate, Tahera Mather, and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha, who, according to the SIU, used it as a front to score the contract from his department.