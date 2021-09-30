Hawks launch criminal investigations into Digital Vibes

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were now involved in case management meetings between their lawyers

The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating matters related to the R150m Digital Vibes scandal after being handed documents by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on its probe into the saga.



The elite crime combating unit on Wednesday said it was looking into the matter after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) referred recommendations from the SIU for criminal prosecutions to be pursued...