'This is chaos': Christmas prices will rise in Britain, truckers say

Truck drivers have a cautionary message for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: an acute shortage of drivers is ratcheting up their wages and that will have a knock-on effect on prices for food and gifts in the run-up to Christmas.

An air of chaos has gripped the world's fifth-largest economy in recent days as a deficit of truckers left fuel pumps dry across the land, and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.

The United Kingdom is short of around 100,000 truckers after tens of thousands returned to the European Union during the Brexit maelstrom and 40,000 truck driver tests were cancelled during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

At Clacket Lane service station beside London's M25 orbital motorway, drivers from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Russia and Turkey were parked up to rest after journeys from every corner of Europe.

Over the faint whiff of sewage, cigarette smoke and diesel fumes in the truck park, scores of drivers told Reuters in several different tongues that wages would have to rise.

They spoke of a hard and lonely life on the road: filthy showers, high parking fees, nights disturbed by thieves wielding knives, illegal migrants seeking a secret ride, and of the pain of divorce after years spent far from wives and children.

"Wages will have to go up so prices for everything we deliver, everything you buy on the shelves, will have to go up too," said Craig Holness, a 51-year-old British trucker with 27 years of experience, who was parked up for a break.

Rising trucker pay may give an insight into a riddle that is bothering investors: whether or not the world is on the cusp of persistent price rises after the splurge by governments and central banks during the COVID crisis.