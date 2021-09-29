South Africa

Mkhize went against cabinet decision by appointing Digital Vibes – SIU report

29 September 2021 - 11:05
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize went against a cabinet decision on communications work on the NHI and approved budget amounting to R132m for a media campaign by Digital Vibes.

This is despite cabinet, which Mklhize was part of, having decided in June 2019 that the NHI media campaign would be handled by Government Communications and Information Services (GCIS)...

