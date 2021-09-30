'We need a strong statement for the world to see': Mashaba calls for public arrest of Digital Vibes accused

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is the latest to weigh in on the Digital Vibes saga, calling for those involved to be arrested.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa released the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report on its investigation into the health department’s R150m Digital Vibes communications contract saga.

The report found evidence that former health minister Zweli Mkhize had a conflict of interest as “his friends or associates under the guise of Digital Vibes were unlawfully and irregularly appointed” by the department to oversee media campaigns for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and Covid-19.

Mkhize's associates and close friends, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, initially refused to answer questions relating to the probe.