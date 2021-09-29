Blacklist them: SIU says state should not work with Digital Vibes again

Digital Vibes should be blacklisted from ever doing business with the state.

This is what the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recommended in its investigation report sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June, into the department of health’s R150m Digital Vibes communication tender scandal.

Ramaphosa released the report on Wednesday amid public pressure to do so, after sitting on it for months.

According to the SIU, Digital Vibes was merely a front company used by close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize to enrich themselves.

The company was used as a “front being exploited by Ms Tahera Mather” and should not be allowed to do business with the state.

According to the SIU, Mather and Naadhira Mitha, associates of Mkhize's, had used a petrol station garage manager, Radha Hariram, as a front to shield that they were the true owners and controllers of Digital Vibes.