I didn't ask for Digital Vibes money, my messenger did — Mkhize

The Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) report into the Digital Vibes scandal reveals that former minister Dr Zweli Mkhize blames his messenger for Digital Vibes paying for repairs at his home.



Digital Vibes is run by associates of Mkhize — Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha — and was awarded an irregular communications contract through a closed tender process and scored payments amounting to R150m. ..