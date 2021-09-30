The cast of characters behind the Digital Vibes tender scandal

The report indicates that some of the money was handed over to Mkhize’s son, Dedani

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report into the Digital Vibes scandal has revealed a cast of more than two dozen characters who enabled the awarding of the irregular contract.



Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who resigned last month, is arguably the lead character in the scandal even though the SIU found he had only benefited to tune of R6,720, which was used to pay for repairs at his home. ..