Police on the hunt as 12 men escape from Eastern Cape police cells

At about 2am on Thursday, a dozen “dangerous” criminals escaped through a hole in the wall of an Eastern Cape police station, before clambering through a gap which had been cut into the perimeter fence.

The 12, who were facing mostly robbery, housebreaking and aggravated robbery charges, were still on the run more than 12 hours later.

One of the 12 is an alleged rapist.

Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the men made their break from the Mount Frere cells.

Their escape was only discovered when officers were conducting routine hourly patrols.

An “internal probe” would also be conducted into the escape.

“They [police officers] discovered a hole in the wall of a cell and 12 prisoners escaped through the hole. On further investigation, it was established that the perimeter fence near the cell block was cut.