Convicts who kidnapped baby during home robbery escaped through hole in fence at prison

The two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby during a home robbery escaped through a hole in the fence at Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston, the department of correctional services said on Friday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Malibongwe Masondo and Luvo Mbali escaped from the centre’s courtyard by making a hole in the fence.

Masondo was serving 30-years for rape and robbery while Mbali was serving a 10-year sentence for murder.

“The department of correctional services (DCS) is investigating a gross security breach.

“Although the two inmates are back in custody, DCS is seriously disturbed by the incident and will ensure the investigation leaves no stone unturned,” Nxumalo said.

Shortly after their escape on Thursday the two men committed a home robbery in Beverley, a suburb in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

The men gained access to the home from the back.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a domestic worker saw them from inside the house and locked the back door.

“It is alleged the suspects kicked down the door and a second door inside the house,” he said.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann told TimesLIVE the owner of the home fled to the bathroom and called her husband and Fidelity Services. He said when reaction officers arrived on the scene, the two men threatened to harm the baby if they came inside.