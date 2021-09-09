Convicted murderers escape from jail, kidnap baby during home robbery

Police have confirmed that two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby on Thursday were convicted murderers who had escaped from the Leeuwkop prison.

The four-month-old girl has since been reunited with her family.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Thursday evening that the two had escaped from Leeuwkop before committing a home robbery in the north of Johannesburg.

“They were serving sentences of 10 years and 30 years for murders which they committed,” he said.

The pair abducted a baby during a home robbery in Beverley, north of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.