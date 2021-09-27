South Africa

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

27 September 2021
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A gang of men allegedly bombed three ATMs at a shopping complex on Friday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting of  two alleged ATM bombers during a gun battle with police in Limpopo. 

The police watchdog stepped in after two of the suspects were wounded in the shootout.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said when police arrived at the Lebowakgomo shopping complex they encountered the gang running away from the scene. They allegedly shot at police officers and a security guard, who had summoned help.

“Police retaliated and two suspects were shot in the stomachs. They were taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.

“Upon investigation, police found three ATMs were bombed and an undisclosed amount of money stolen.”

Langa said four suspects were arrested while others managed to escape.

She said 20 spent cartridges were retrieved from the scene.

“A case of ATM bombing and armed robbery was registered against the arrested suspects.

“The arrested suspects, including the two who are in hospital, could not be interviewed as they indicated they will speak to their lawyers first before they give statements,” said Langa.

