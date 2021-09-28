Gupta-owned company, co-director Ronica Ragavan added to Vrede dairy corruption case

Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd and its co-director have been added to the failed Estina dairy feasibility study case at Vrede in the Free State.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said company co-director Ronica Ragavan had failed to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Seboka said Ragavan cited medical reasons.

“A warrant for her arrest has been issued but was stayed by the court,” she said.

Former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investments 204 employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of department for rural development Peter Thabethe, former Free State agriculture head of department Limakatso Moorosi and former department CFO Seipati Dhlamini all appeared with their lawyers during a virtual hearing on September 6.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.