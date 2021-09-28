South Africa

KZN lawyer in court for allegedly stealing clients’ RAF payouts

28 September 2021 - 14:07
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Mpumalanga businessman has been charged for allegedly defrauding the SA Tax Revenue Service. Stock photo.
A Mpumalanga businessman has been charged for allegedly defrauding the SA Tax Revenue Service. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A former Road Accident Fund (RAF) lawyer appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly stealing his clients’ payouts.

Mzwandile Ntombela, 51, was arrested by the Durban-based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ntombela was charged with 36 counts of theft from a trust account.  

“It is alleged Ntombela was a practising attorney and received R362,000 from the RAF on behalf of his clients. Ntombela allegedly used the funds for personal gain.

“A case of theft was reported at Durban Central police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for intensive investigation.

“Afterwards, Ntombela stopped practising as an attorney and changed his surname from Masango to Ntombela,” Mhlongo said.

Ntombela was granted R10,000 bail and the case was postponed to October 4.

TimesLIVE

'Naked theft': Eastern Cape lawyer struck off roll for defrauding clients of millions

Mzwandile Bobotyana allegedly defrauded a businessman out of R2.1m in an illicit house sale - and helped himself to another client's RAF payout.
News
11 months ago

How to accelerate your Road Accident Fund payout

If you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident and have been awarded a settlement from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), you can access an ...
Business
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...