Case of see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil for Ramaphosa

President insists his hands were tied in rampant corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first day on the stand before the commission of inquiry probing allegations of state capture was an embodiment of the proverbial principle “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.



Ramaphosa's return to the inquiry was marked by his insistence that he had either been kept in the dark or deliberately kept quiet about some of the shenanigans to avoid being pushed out of government by former president Jacob Zuma...