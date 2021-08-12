Case of see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil for Ramaphosa
President insists his hands were tied in rampant corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first day on the stand before the commission of inquiry probing allegations of state capture was an embodiment of the proverbial principle “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.
Ramaphosa's return to the inquiry was marked by his insistence that he had either been kept in the dark or deliberately kept quiet about some of the shenanigans to avoid being pushed out of government by former president Jacob Zuma...
