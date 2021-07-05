'So this is the end for now': Zondo says just a handful of witnesses left to go

The work of the state capture commission is nearly done, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has confirmed.

On Monday, Zondo said that oral evidence in front of his commission was “almost” complete, with just a handful of witnesses remaining, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, to take the stand.

The Zondo commission began its work in 2018, with its purpose to probe allegations of state capture, largely in the wake of allegations against the Gupta family. It was tasked with probing corruption and fraud in the public sector during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.

To date, the commission has spent more than R1bn doing this work and its deadline to complete a report has been extended several times.

“We are done with the hearing of all evidence, except for about five or six witnesses and the president, whose evidence will be heard later in July. So there will be no further oral evidence this week, nor next week.

“So this is the end for now,” said Zondo.