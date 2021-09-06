State to add ‘two potential accused’ to Vrede dairy corruption case

The state on Monday said it planned to add “two potential accused” to the failed Estina dairy feasibility study case in Vrede in the Free State.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim said during a virtual hearing that the two accused would be brought before court at the next hearing. They have not been arrested yet.

Cassim asked the court to postpone the matter for them to formally join proceedings.

“There are also other proceedings in which we have invoked international mutual legal assistance to procure the presence of other people, but that is not in our hands and that will have to be a separate trial,” he said.

Former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma, Nulane Investments employee Dinesh Patel, former Free State head of department for rural development Peter Thabethe, former Free State agriculture head of department Limakatso Moorosi and former department CFO Seipati Dhlamini all appeared alongside their lawyers during the virtual hearing on Monday.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering. The former government officials are also charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.