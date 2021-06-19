Gigaba tells Zondo commission that vetting of board members was not 'robust' during his time

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has admitted at the Zondo commission that vetting processes during his tenure were lax.

Gigaba was replying to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who had asked the former minister to comment on the matter given the number of state-owned entities and challenges with their boards.

“It does seem the vetting was not as robust and it was not only in relation to [SA Airways], it's in relation to a number of SOEs,” said Gigaba.

Gigaba served as a minister of public enterprises between 2010 and 2014. He was being questioned about the appointment of board members at SAA during his tenure.

Gigaba said, however, there were many individuals who did well during their tenures at the different SOEs.

Commission chairperson Zondo, had questioned whether boards of SOEs like Transnet, Eskom, Denel and SAA were doing their jobs, given the period of state capture and the damage done to parastatals.