WATCH | Doing doughnuts on the highway in a BMW M3 lands Joburg driver behind bars

A 26-year-old man was arrested after a viral video of him spinning a blue BMW M3 on the N3 next to Linksfield Avenue was circulated, the Gauteng traffic department said.

“Gauteng traffic police conducted a covert operation to determine who the vehicle belonged to and his place of residence,” spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Maremane said the incident took place last week Thursday.

“Investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to an owner who resides in Edenvale. Upon interacting with the owner, he admitted that his son was driving the vehicle recklessly on a public road on the day in question,” Maremane said.