Gertie’s big secret emerges in photo novel aimed at new diabetics

A Stellenbosch University lecturer has developed a photo novel to improve awareness of diabetes.

Dr Burt Davis, a senior lecturer at the Africa Centre for HIV/Aids management at the institution, developed the novel in collaboration with the Western Cape health department.

Gertie’s Big Secret “will soon make its way to healthcare workers and patients in the Cape Winelands, a region where many people are affected by the disease”, said Davis. It will be available in Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa.

Davis said Gertie’s Big Secret aims to improve understanding of how to take responsibility for your diabetes diagnosis, raise awareness about how the healthcare system can support diabetics and increase general knowledge levels related to diabetes. He said the novel will also serve as a prevention tool.