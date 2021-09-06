Traditional medicine needs funding for proper research to fight pandemics

Already herbal cures are trusted by most people in Africa and there's evidence that they work

Traditional medicine has been used for centuries, and today it still has a vital role to play in healthcare and in improving the wellbeing of people across the globe.



In fact, traditional medicine is regarded as so important that the AU has decided to designate August 31 of each year for the recognition and celebration of African Traditional Medicines Day. ..