Fix hunger and you fix health, activists tell new ministers

Hunger is your target, activists told the new team in charge of the health department on Saturday.

The Healthy Living Alliance urged new health minister Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, to prioritise equitable access to healthy food.

The coalition of civil society organisations working for food justice said the appointments come when SA is experiencing unprecedented levels of hunger.

About 10-million people live in households affected by hunger, according to the most recent National Income Dynamics Study–Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM).

Alliance head Nzama Mbalati said many families experience “perpetual” hunger, with 1.8-million households and 400,000 children experiencing food shortages for more than a year.