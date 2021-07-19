Revered journalist Saint Molakeng, 51, succumbs to diabetes
Writer and commentator praised for his intellect
Family and friends have described veteran journalist Saint P Molakeng as a skilled writer who embodied intelligence and love for his family.
Molakeng, a former Sowetan reporter, died from diabetic complications at the Life Flora Clinic in Roodepoort on the West Rand on Saturday morning, aged 51...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.