South Africa

Crime intelligence clerk bust for tipping off drug dealers about police raid

11 September 2021 - 10:40
The Hawks have bust a former crime intelligence administrator for allegedly leaking information to suspected drug dealers.
Image: Orrin Singh

A former crime intelligence clerk has been hauled before court for allegedly alerting suspected drug dealers to police operations.

The 41-year-old former clerk appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court alongside a 32-year-old suspected drug dealer.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the directorate’s serious organised crime investigation team swooped on the duo on Friday. They appeared in court on the same day on corruption and defeating the ends of justice charges.

“The arrests emanate from a takedown operation that took place in April 2021 where eight suspects were arrested in connection with drug trafficking allegations,” said Mnisi.

“The investigation team discovered that the former crime intelligence administrator allegedly leaked information to one of the main suspects regarding a planned takedown operation.

“It is further alleged that the main suspect forwarded the same information to other suspects in an attempt to warn them.”  

TimesLIVE

