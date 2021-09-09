Justice department hacked, hitting internal and external info systems

The department said it had activated its business continuity plan and had put contingency measures in place to ensure that the IT system challenges do not affect court operations around the country.

Manual recording equipment will be used to ensure that court sittings continue as scheduled.

“The office of the chief master is using a manual process to provide bereaved families with the necessary documentation that they need to bury their loved ones,” said Mahlangu.

“The department’s IT experts are working together with state agencies to investigate and resolve the problem. So far no indication of data compromise has been detected.

“The department apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to the public.”

Last year, the Mail & Guardian reported that the department had been victim to a cyber attack, with R10m stolen from the Guardian Fund's accounts in the Pietermaritzburg master of the court offices.

At the time, justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola's spokesperson, Crispin Phiri, told the publication that “unauthorised transactions may have been attempted on the Guardian Fund.

“The SAPS will investigate all elements of possible criminality. In addition, the department of justice and constitutional development's forensic team and banking partners are conducting an internal investigation.”

TimesLIVE