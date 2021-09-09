Jobs and education needed to halt spike in poverty in Gauteng: survey

The proportion of people who live below the average poverty line in Gauteng, which had been steadily declining in the past, has shown a marked increase to 36% during 2020 and 2021.

The Quality of Life Survey 2020/21, released by the Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO) on Thursday, indicated how the proportion of those living below the poverty line had shown a steady decline over the years, from 35% in 2013/14 to 24% in 2017/18.

Fieldworkers for the latest survey interviewed 13,616 respondents in all wards of the province between October 2020 and May 2021.

Respondents in the survey provided a sense of why they think people live in poverty, and in addition the things they think will give people better opportunities in life.

Two thirds of respondents felt that a lack of jobs was the main reason people lived in poverty, followed by corruption (15%), poor education (8%) and laziness (7%).