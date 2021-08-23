Man hacked to death during argument about circumcision

An argument between two men in Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape allegedly resulted in a 22-year-old man being hacked to death with a panga.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said Anathi Balindlela had allegedly become embroiled in an argument with another man regarding medical versus traditional circumcision.

Balindlela was found dead during the early hours of Monday in the Bersheba area.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Kirkwood magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.