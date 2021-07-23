Transnet goes manual after suspected cyber attack, ‘isolates source of disruption’

Transnet on Friday afternoon said it had identified and isolated the source of the disruption to its IT systems.

This after the country’s logistics and port operator was the victim of an apparent cyber hack, with its IT system, websites and Navis container terminal operating system going offline on Thursday morning.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said technical teams continue to work around the clock to ensure the impact remains minimal.

“As part of efforts to support SA exports, manual port and rail operations continue. Transnet is prioritising the export of reefer [refrigerated] containers, primarily through the port of Durban.

“This as the citrus season nears its peak. Two export-bound vessels have started a loading cycle at pier 2, while a third vessel is discharging imports at pier 1 and will soon commence with the loading of reefer containers,” Shezi said.

Shezi said since the start of the season in April, reefer container volumes are 12% higher than the same period last year.

She said manual operations continued in Richards Bay and the East London and Gqeberha container and auto terminals.

She said the Ngqura container terminal was impacted by high swells.

“This also applies to the Cape Town container terminal. All other terminals in the Western Cape are working manually. Transnet continues to engage with affected customers throughout the process.”

TimesLIVE