Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam

According to this astonishing Bloomberg story, a little-publicised Durban-based outfit called Africrypt, run by two barely 20-something brothers, Raees and Ameer Cajee, has apparently closed down after allegedly being “hacked” some time in April this year.

The thing is, the cryptocurrency platform seems to have scarpered with as much as $3.6bn worth of digital coins in its coffers, according to Bloomberg. At yesterday’s exchange rate, that’s an incredible R51.27bn.

That number, to put it mildly, seems almost fantastical — it amounts to just R5bn less than the entire market value of the Woolworths group, for example.

Almost immediately the doubters congregated on social media. For one thing, Africrypt is anything but a household name, nor does it have what you’d describe as a “presence” on the local crypto-scene.

According to one market source, “there’s general consensus that the number is not just inflated, more like massively over-reported”.