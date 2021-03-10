More than half of SA's children have been cyberbullied, survey finds

Cyberbullying is rife among South African children.

This is according to a survey conducted in February by a digital identity, privacy and social media protection company, Digimune. The company surveyed 200 parents to gauge their views and concerns around children and digital threats.

The results of the survey revealed that 51.5% of the children whose parents who took part in the survey had been cyberbullied. The survey also found that 54% of children have accessed inappropriate content via digital platforms.

“More than one out of every two children in the respondents’ communities have been victims of cyberbullying or have accessed adult or otherwise inappropriate content online. Further, more than two out of five children have shared personal information online, and more than three out of 10 have been cyberstalked or been a victim of online shaming or revenge porn,” the survey found.