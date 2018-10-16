To be a step ahead of the latest scam‚ don’t return a missed call from an international number you do not recognise.

This is the advice of advocate Jaqueline Fick‚ head of forensic services at Cell C.

This fraud‚ which can cost the caller R100 or R200 for single call‚ is "on the increase" in South Africa‚ she warned. Fick was speaking at the Annual Association of Certified Fraud Examiners African Conference in Sandton on Tuesday.

The way the fraud works is that scammers buy "premium" phone lines that charge a lot‚ such as R100 a minute‚ and then use software to send missed calls to hundreds of thousands of people.

A small percent of people return the call thinking they have missed an important phone call from a friend‚ relative or business abroad. What they don’t realise is that it costs them up to a R100 or more a minute because they are dialling this “premium number”.

The caller often hears someone pick up the phone and then may hear noise and be asked to wait while the person tries to get a clearer line. The scammer is trying to keep them on the phone for as long as possible. In some cases‚ scammers play the caller a recording of people fighting and the confused caller may stay on the line even longer trying to work out what is happening‚ explained Fick.