BMF hails appointment of Mancotywa as Grinaker-LTA group CFO

Black management forum (BMF) member Esethu Mancotywa has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Grinaker-LTA Group — a company in the engineering and construction field.

BMF president Andile Nomlala congratulated Mancotywa on her new role and described the appointment as a move that advances the empowerment of black women in the corporate sector.

“Ms Mancotywa is a seasoned finance professional having cut her teeth in the acquisition and leveraged finance space at Nedbank where she worked on structuring and modelling a number of high profile transactions. She then moved into the private equity space where she developed expertise in equity investments in the food and agriculture space on the African continent.

“She has developed key competencies that have enabled her to excel in the financial services industry. Among her key competencies is her CA(SA) designation, and her MBA qualification from GIBS Business School. She has occupied key roles in the banking sector and more recently occupied the role of General Manager at Land Bank,” said BMF in a statement.