BMF hails appointment of Mancotywa as Grinaker-LTA group CFO
Black management forum (BMF) member Esethu Mancotywa has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Grinaker-LTA Group — a company in the engineering and construction field.
BMF president Andile Nomlala congratulated Mancotywa on her new role and described the appointment as a move that advances the empowerment of black women in the corporate sector.
“Ms Mancotywa is a seasoned finance professional having cut her teeth in the acquisition and leveraged finance space at Nedbank where she worked on structuring and modelling a number of high profile transactions. She then moved into the private equity space where she developed expertise in equity investments in the food and agriculture space on the African continent.
“She has developed key competencies that have enabled her to excel in the financial services industry. Among her key competencies is her CA(SA) designation, and her MBA qualification from GIBS Business School. She has occupied key roles in the banking sector and more recently occupied the role of General Manager at Land Bank,” said BMF in a statement.
“Before joining Grinaker-LTA, Esethu had been assigned to head the CEO’s cluster at Land Bank where she and her team were tasked with key strategic initiatives aimed at assisting the bank out of the challenges it faced including engagements with a diverse group of stakeholders including lenders, National Treasury, department of agriculture, land reform and rural development and the bank’s clients,” said BMF.
Nomlala said the BMF continues to show corporate SA that it has credible and seasoned leaders within its ranks.
“Ms Mancotywa is not only a member of the BMF but also contributes to the organisation at board level as a non-executive. She remains an active member of the organisation always willing to serve through facilitating key discussions and engagements on key topical issues of the day.
“We are proud to see our own board member raising the BMF flag in corporate, not only as a black professional but also as a competent black woman. We applaud the leadership of Grinaker-LTA led by Clive Mlu Manci in believing in young black talent. We encourage the board to support and defend her agency and ensure she is free to showcase her talent,” said Nomlala.
