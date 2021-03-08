BMF lauds late Absa deputy CEO Matlare for his professionalism

The Black Management Forum (BMF) has joined the country in expressing sadness over the death of Absa group deputy CEO Peter Matlare.

The BMF described Matlare as an experienced professional who did his work with the utmost competence and diligence.

Matlare died of Covid-19 related complications on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Peter Matlare. He was a seasoned executive whose track record of quality performance and commitment to excellence speaks for itself. He leaves behind an example of ethical leadership that is anchored in a values-based leadership approach that doesn’t compromise both transformation and business performance,” said BMF president Andile Nomlala.

“Mr Matlare’s professional career saw him occupy key roles across the public sector into the private sector. He was part of the group of black professionals who led state-owned enterprises with dignity and excellence. Mr Matlare’s most notable achievement in the public sector was his sterling performance at the SABC from 2001–2005, and the public broadcaster has not seen this level of profitability since,” read the BMF’s statement.

The BMF lauded Matlare for his level of professionalism in the banking and financial services.

“It is critical to observe this level of black professionalism that flourishes in the private sector having made great strides in the public sector. This is a cause for true reflection by black leaders across the board, in that the public sector can produce consummate professionals who will lead at the highest level in the private sector,” read the statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has again robbed South Africa of its greatest. As the BMF we send our sincerest condolences to Mr Matlare’s family, friends, and colleagues. We urge you to find strength in Mr Matlare’s commitment to South Africa and Africa. We also urge all black professionals to deeply reflect on this great legacy and how we all can turn the tide of underperformance, to building a high-performance economy without compromising our values.”