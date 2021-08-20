UCT named top varsity in Africa by a global ranking

Tertiary institution strongly values its positive impact on society, Phakeng said

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been ranked the highest on the continent in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021. It has been ranked in 201-300 band by ARWU 2021, published on Sunday.



The latest ranking means UCT leads in Africa in all five major world university rankings: Times Higher Education (THE), Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), US News & World Report Best Global Universities, and ARWU...