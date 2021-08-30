SA Mint boss’s passion runs deeper than coining it
Nation building on Mamabolo’s radar
Her formative years with grandparents teaching her values shaped Honey Mamabolo to become a leader and have a deeper understanding of gender issues and responsibilities.
Mamabolo, 46, is the MD of SA Mint Company, which produces coins for the SA Reserve Bank. She took the position six weeks before the beginning of the hard lockdown last year...
