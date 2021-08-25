Celebrating women who are steering change in the auto industry

Alex Boavida, dealer principal, Mercedes-Benz Sandton, member of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) governing structures

Background

Prior to my entrance to the world of automobiles, I held positions at establishments across several industries including hospitality, business consulting, training, statistical analysis, design, marketing and sales. My 21 years in the working world has seen me spending 95% of my time in management positions. From a very young age I always loved cars, and on my return to SA in March 2013, following an expat experience in Cairo, Egypt, I was not sure what career path to follow. My partner recommended I join the automotive sector due to my love for cars. Initially, I was a little skeptical about joining this industry (from the outside it does not look as rewarding and challenging as it actually is). Nevertheless, I took a leap of faith and today I wouldn’t change it for the world. I began my automotive career as a new vehicle sales executive. After two weeks in the job, I was promoted to new vehicle sales manager Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles at Union Motors in Nelspruit. In 2014, I moved to Johannesburg and joined Sandown Motors, in the same position (new vehicle sales manager) at their branch in Bryanston. In January 2016 I was appointed dealer principal of Mercedes-Benz Bryanston. In October 2018, with the closure of Mercedes-Benz Bryanston ands Mercedes-Benz Sandton, I was appointed dealer principal Mercedes-Benz Sandton, a position I still hold today. This dealership is the OEM’s flagship store, situated at 92 Rivonia Road, Sandton. It is the biggest Mercedes-Benz dealership on the African continent and the first of its kind in the world.

Talk us through a day in your role

A typical day would start by meeting with my immediate line managers for a cup of coffee to catch up on issues and progress thereof, new issues, objectives for the day and numbers, of course. While I would like to say the rest of the day is spent with my employees in better understanding their challenges and opportunities to improve the overall process and in turn success, and with customers to better understand their experiences with the organisation as well as their comments on improvements, this isn’t the case. We unfortunately live in a very administratively intensive world that consumes most of our day. I do, however, set aside a day a week to walk around and every staff member in the business and engage with clients on the floor as often as I can. I set aside a lot of time to go through the numbers of the business. This is not only from the income statement or balance sheet but rather from the “big data” we collect. Big data and analysis of trends within all facets of the business helps us understand trigger points, levers and risks, ensuring a reactive approach and agility.

Challenges and rewards of the job?

I believe the mandate of a leader is to grow people. It’s probably the biggest imperative, in my opinion. Seeing the seeds we plant turn into trees is by far the most rewarding part of my career. The pst two years have been immensely challenging for all business, and just when you think it’s getting better, it turns again. It has been exceptionally difficult to draw any trend line due to the volatile world we now live in. This coupled with extreme disruptions to the workforce and our respective customer base has really shaken things up. What is important to remember is that with every challenge comes an opportunity to change, become more agile, think differently, act differently and adapt quickly. I don’t believe challenges will go away. I’s how we react to them that ensures our survival.

In what areas can the local motor industry improve?

Employee transformation and diversity throughout all levels of the business, programmes to encourage and focus on employee retention, customer experience and big data.